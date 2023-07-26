MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree in South Memphis Wednesday.
Memphis Police say the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Parkway.
Two victims were trapped in the car after it hit a tree. They were removed and taken to Regional One Medical Center. At this time, their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.