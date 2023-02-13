BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Two Haywood High School students are suspected in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured another child after a basketball game Friday.

Christine Michael was headed home from the game at Ripley High School with three other teens when someone opened fire on their car, investigators said. Michael was shot in the back and killed, and a 13-year-old was injured.

Two suspects, 18-year-old Kevion Davis and 16-year-old Bishop Owens, were arrested. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett said both were students at Haywood High, and Owens was on the football team.

The two are currently charged with first-degree murder, and authorities are seeking three additional charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder for the passengers in the car who were shot at.

Davis was arraigned Monday. The case will be turned over to the attorney general.

Authorities had no motive for the shooting and said Michael had no connection to whatever led to the shooting.

Garrett said Michael caught a ride home with some guys and should have been in a car with someone else. She was a “good kid” who got caught in the crossfire.

“They robbed me of my child. They took my baby. They robbed me. I’ll never have grandchildren by her,” said Tiffany Michael, her mother.