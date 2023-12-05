MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details about the soon-to-be shuttered Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

Two tenants remain at the property. Attorney/Special Master Marcus Ward says one of them has obtained temporary relocation but hasn’t moved.

He added the resident has had difficulty obtaining housing but has also been “uncooperative” with the relocation assistants.

The other tenant left and then returned without anyone’s knowledge.

Attorneys for Peppertree say they’ve filed eviction notices but hope the tenants will move prior to any necessary court action.

Parties will return to court in early January. Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge says he’d like to dismiss case, but won’t until remaining tenants are out.