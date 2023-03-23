MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Wednesday night.

It was an overcast Thursday where hours before police were investigating an overnight shooting near Rochester Road not far from West Horn Lake Road. One of the victims was able to make it to Mr. Earl’s front lawn around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“I heard some movement out there, but the ambulance was gone. It was just about over-with by the time I found out anything,” he said.

Police say a 19-year-old was found bleeding just a few feet from Mr. Earl’s front door. The teen was shot in the chest, stomach and groin.

An 18-year-old was also critically shot and taken to another hospital by private vehicle.

Before being rushed to the hospital, the 19-year-old victim told police he was attacked while at a corner store a few yards from the yard where he collapsed. Detectives were able to find a blood trail, connecting the two scenes.

At last check, no arrests were made but two juveniles were detained for questioning. If you know anything that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.