MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in a shooting that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to a shooting Nov. 30 at Kirby High School. When they arrived, they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witness told police that the shooting occurred at the Sonic in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators were told that the suspects were in a gray Mercedes. Those identified as taking part in the shooting were two juveniles, police say.

Two 16-year-old males were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism of property $1,000 or less and unlawful possession of a weapon, Memphis Police said Tuesday.