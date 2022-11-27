MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis.

Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names.

Both suspects have been charged with attempted carjacking, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and evading arrest.

Detectives with the Memphis Gang Unit (MGU) were surveilling an area of southeast Memphis near Winchester and Centennial on November 22 when they observed a vehicle pull into the Half Shell parking lot.

According to records, detectives observed the driver of the vehicle attempt to break into another vehicle in the lot. Unsuccessful, the car then pulled into the parking lot of the Happy Mexican and detectives observed the passenger open an unlocked car door.

Detectives then surrounded the vehicle where the second suspect was taken into custody. The driver fled on foot and ran across the street to Taco Bell where detectives said he broke a window of an occupied vehicle and demanded the driver hand over his vehicle.

The victim was able to subdue the first suspect until MGU detectives were able to place him in custody.

Detectives said they found a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, one pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several key fobs, and burglary tools. Detectives said that the second suspect had a Glock pistol in his waistband as well.

“We are proud to partner with the business community and assist them by reducing crime in these areas,” Assistant Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner said. “The apprehension and arrest of these two individuals is a step forward in this endeavor.”