MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were taken into custody for reportedly robbing a man at gunpoint at a store on Summer Avenue Thursday.

Officers responded to the robbery a little after 9 p.m. The victim was in line when a male pointed a gun at him and demanded his things. The victim refused and was dragged out of the store by four suspects.

During a fight, the suspects took the victim’s belongings and fled the scene in a grey Chrysler sedan, police say.

While reviewing video footage, officers recognized the vehicle and one of the suspects. They went to a home on Given Avenue and located the car; several males ran from the scene.

According to reports, two 17-year-old males were taken into custody after a short foot chase. MPD says they found a stolen trailer and several stolen weapons at the home.

Both suspects are being charged with Aggravated Robbery, Prohibited Weapons, Evading Arrest and Resisting Official Detention.

Reports show that one of the officers received a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

Officers are still looking for the other two suspects. This reminds an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.