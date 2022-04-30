MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are wanted for stealing beer from a beer truck Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Mount Moriah.

Officers said a beer truck was making a delivery when a gold or tan vehicle pulled beside the victim’s truck around 7:20 a.m. The front passenger then got out of the vehicle and cut the locks off of the beer truck’s passenger side.

The suspects then took the beer out of the truck and into their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

MPD said the suspects vehicle was a gold or tan 2006-2010 Ford Explorer with a black front hood and fenders.

Call Sgt. A. Bishop at (901)-636-4540 with any tips.