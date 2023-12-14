MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Young Dolph and the man responsible for helping the shooters escape, appeared in court Thursday morning.

Govan is now required to complete random drug screenings once a month during the remainder of his case as an addition to his supervision requirements, according to Judge Jennifer Mitchell.

His attorney, Handel Durham Jr., says they won’t seek a resolution until after Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith’s trial which is set for this coming March.

At the time, Durham said there were no plans for Govan to testify against either of his co-defendants.

Alongside Govan in court was Jermarcus Johnson. They are both on bond.

Govan is accused of hiring Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to shoot and kill Young Dolph back in 2021.

Earlier this year Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty to helping Justin, his brother, evade police after the murder. Prosecutors say Jermarcus played no role in the actual shooting and killing of the beloved rapper.

Jermarcus has not been sentenced pending the trial date of his co-defendants.

“Their disposition is tied to the trial defendants. So, what we have been doing is resetting them about 45-day increments and continuing their supervision,” said Paul Hagerman, the Prosecutor.

Both Johnson and Govan are due back in court on January 29.