MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were shot early Thursday morning in the Wolfchase area.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Horizon Lake. Police said the two were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The woman did not survive her injuries.

Officers said they have two people detained at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH