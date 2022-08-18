White Enclave at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia near Southland Mall (Melissa Moon, WREG)

Scene at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia near Southland Mall (Claudia Taylor, WREG)

Scene near Southland Mall (Claudia Taylor, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two brothers are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Whitehaven Thursday evening.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia at 6:45 p.m.

Both victims were found but didn’t survive their injuries.

MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee confirmed that the victims were brothers.

Investigators said preliminary information suggests the shooting between the men happened inside a white Enclave.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.