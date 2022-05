MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after officers said he shot at two people at a funeral on Saturday.

One of the victims told officers she was leaving a funeral at R. Bernard Funeral Services when Jeremiah Hardy, 23, fired shots at their car.

The victim then flagged down officers, Hardy was detained.

She also told police that Hardy fired the shots from his vehicle.

Hardy is expected to appear in court on May 16.