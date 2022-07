MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured in a shooting at a Frayser apartment complex.

Police say officers responded to the Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Street at around 1:05 p.m.

Memphis Police say a woman went to the hospital in critical condition, while a man went in non-critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.