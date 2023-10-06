MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in an exchange of gunfire in a Parkway Village grocery store parking lot Thursday night.

At around 8 p.m., officers responded to the Super-Lo along South Perkins Road where two men were shot. One was in critical condition and the other non-critical.

Detectives say a woman got into an argument with a man after the two came close to being in a parking lot car crash. Words were exchanged and the woman called her brother claiming she was “afraid.”

The woman’s brother showed up with a weapon, reports say.

Detectives say he made a beeline for the driver of the vehicle that almost collided with his sister’s car. More words were exchanged, followed by an exchange of gunfire, witnesses reported.

The woman’s brother was critically injured after being shot in the face. The other man was hit in the leg, but expected to be okay.

As both men were rushed to hospitals, police launched an investigation. Nine shell casings were recovered along with surveillance video.

Shoppers say this could never be normal, seeing flashing blue lights in an area they consider a safe place.

WREG reached out to Super-Lo, but we are still waiting to hear back. A manager at the store walked away when we tried asking for comment.

There are no charges on file at this time.