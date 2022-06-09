MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in two separate shootings overnight Thursday, police say.

Just before midnight, woman arrived at Methodist South suffering from gunshot wounds. Police were told the shooting occurred at Mallory and Third.

Two hours later at 2:25 a.m., police responded to another shooting victim at a fire station on Third near Brooks Road. Police say the shooting occurred near the Bellhaven Road and Third intersection.

Both victims were transferred to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on whether these shootings are related.

No arrests have been made at this time.

