MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are seriously injured after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened in the 30 block of Builders Way.

According to police, two shooting victims arrived at Methodist South by private vehicle in critical condition after 3 p.m. They were transferred to Regional One.

No further information has been released.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.