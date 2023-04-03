MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after two people were killed in two separate shootings over the weekend.

Shortly after the sound of gunfire Sunday night, a man was discovered dead at a car wash near the corner of Frayser Boulevard and University Street.

We returned to the scene Monday morning and learned from an employee that 16 mounted cameras captured the brutal attack from beginning to end. We were told 19 seconds is how long it took one man to take another man’s life.

The employee described a man walking up, demanding the driver’s vehicle. When the victim tried running away, the gunman pulled out an assault-style rifle and opened fire. The victim collapsed, and the gunman allegedly took the victim’s car keys and drove away.

Six miles away, police were investigating another deadly attack at Jackson Avenue and Tillman Street, where another man was gunned down. Neighbors stepped outside to emergency crews desperately trying to save the victim’s life.

“Me and my son came outside, and they were at the pole, and they roped it off, and like I said, they were doing CPR on him for a while,” one resident said.

The resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said her heart goes out to another mother whose son will never return home.

“It’s devastating. It’s kind of hard to lose your son,” she said.

Neighbors described a vehicle the victim was in coming to a stop at the pole. They also said at one point, the victim was trapped before being pulled out.

At last check, no one has been arrested for either case. If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.