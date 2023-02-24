MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were stabbed on Friday afternoon in Midtown, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to a wounding call on the 1100 block of Central shortly after noon and found two victims with stab wounds.

One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while another was taken in non-critical condition.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing or released any suspect information in this case.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.