MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning shooting in Southwest Memphis Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Hillview in the Valley Forge Apartments around 2 a.m.

One victim was rushed to the hospital. Another victim was found at a different address on the 3600 block of Hillbrook in non-critical condition, police say. Two more victims were located nearby on the 3500 block of Neely with one in critical condition and another in non-critical.

Memphis Police said they have three suspects detained at this time.

No arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.