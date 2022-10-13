MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Peabody and South McLean Thursday.

Police said one vehicle hit a pole and another vehicle overturned. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Police initially stated that a woman was transported to Regional One in critical condition and a juvenile was transported to LeBonheur.

They later said that another child was also taken to the hospital and all three victims are in non-critical condition.

MPD is asking drivers to use caution in the area.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.