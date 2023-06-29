MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a one-vehicle crash that shut down South Third Street just north of the Mississippi state line Thursday.

Memphis Police say they responded at 4:06 a.m. to a wreck at South Third and Holmes Road. Two victims were located and pronounced dead on the scene.

At 11:25, police said both northbound and southbound lanes of Third Street were closed for a wreck investigation. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

Police said no additional details are available. This is an ongoing investigation.