MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more about what led up to the moments two pedestrians were hit in South Memphis Saturday evening which left them seriously injured.

WREG spoke with one of those pedestrians about the incident. We do want to warn you the video of the crash may be difficult for some to watch.

In a matter of seconds, Jasmine Catron’s life changed forever. “Oh Jesus, I got hit by a car,” she said.

The crash occurred while attending a car show in South Memphis, when a driver started doing donuts and hit Catron and a friend.

“A lot of people that were out there, initially saw it did think that I had passed away but I’m really thankful that wasn’t it,” Catron said.

The mother of four says she ended up with a broken knee, broken leg, and broken foot. Injuries that would take several months to heal.

“I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. I can’t go to work, I can’t drive, my life is completely changed from you just being careless,” Catron said.

Investigators with Memphis Police says the driver responsible for hitting Catron ended running away after crash but left their vehicle, an Infiniti, at the scene.

The crash was not the only incident that occurred in connection to the car show. Participants were seen on camera blocking multiple intersections across South Memphis and drag racing.

In a video posted online, the organizer of the car show acknowledged the incidents that occurred, saying in part,

“It ain’t nothing to say, nobody got shot or killed. I gotta start doing it right now, I got some stuff I got to work out (with) permits and stuff. It done got so big, I’m go the right steps,” Catron said.

As Catron continues to nurse her wounds from the crash, she hopes that her pain can leads to change.

“Please be mindful of the pedestrians, the children,” Catron said. “I’m still here, I’m still alive.”

Jasmine said that her friend was discharged by hospital and soon she could be as well. Regarding the investigation, the search continues for the driver.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.