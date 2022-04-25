MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating two shootings in the airport area that happened blocks away from each other overnight Monday.

Police were called out to a scene at a gas station at Winchester and Airways around 2 a.m.

Two SUVs at the scene had several bullet holes. One woman was taken to the hospital, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Around the same time as this investigation began, police set up a crime scene about a mile down the road at a club near Winchester and Tullahoma, where they found another car that appears to have been shot up.

At this time, there’s no confirmation on if these two crime scenes are related, but police are investigating cars that appear to have been shot up at both scenes.

