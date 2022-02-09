MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Life Church is teaming up with the non-profit Samaritans’ Purse to be a helping hand in the aftermath of last week’s ice storm.

Volunteers are letting people know they can help with tasks like clearing branches, trees or even some roof repairs.

“People have called in and they’re very grateful. We had the folks out here yesterday canvassing neighborhoods,” Leroy Wentz from the Samaritan’s Purse said.

They say they’ll be there to help until they’re not needed anymore.

Anybody in need of help is asked to call 275-9634. If you’d like to volunteer, call 237-4678 or sign up at SPVolunteer.org