MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a large police presence outside the Regional One Medical Center after two officers were reportedly shot in the Whitehaven area Thursday night.

The Memphis Fire Department says they are working on multiple shootings in the 1200 block of East Raines Road.

Police have not confirmed that officers were shot but have blocked off East Raines and Airways and East Raines and Elvis Presley.

Police presence outside Regional One Medical Center in Memphis (Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG)

Officers outside Regional One Medical Center (Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG)

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

Photo by Ashley Paul, WREG

Photo by Brooke Billions, WREG

WREG is working to gather more information at the scene. This is a developing story.