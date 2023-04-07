MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers are being treated for injuries after a wreck on Vollintine Avenue and University Street in North Memphis on Friday night.

MPD said that there was a two-car wreck involving a squad car. Two officers were transferred to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for an unspecified, and unrelated medical situation.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available. Check back later for further updates.