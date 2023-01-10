MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two officers were taken to the hospital after two cars ran into their squad cars while they were responding to a crash on I-40.

Just before 1 a.m., police say the officers responded to a four-car crash on I-40 near Appling Farms Parkway. Two crash victims were taken to the hospital in non-critical conditions.

While officers were still at the scene working this crash, their squad cars were struck by two other vehicles around 2 a.m.

One of the drivers stayed at the scene but the second driver fled.

The driver who stayed has been detained.

Two officers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.