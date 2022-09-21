MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving two Memphis police cars.

The crash happened at Central and McLean in Midtown.

This is still a very active scene and officers have been out here for hours.

We know that two people were rushed to Regional Medical Center, however, their conditions were not given.

Officers have had this area of Central and McLean closed off for quite some time now.

It’s unknown this morning how these two patrol cars were involved in the crash.

We will stay on top of this story and bring you the latest when it becomes available.

🚨UPDATE: Midtown: Intersection BLOCKED at McLean Blvd @ Central Ave due to crash involving two MPD squad cars. Wreckers on scene loading up vehicles. pic.twitter.com/w2EkDb9DH7 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) September 21, 2022