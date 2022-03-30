MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men who shot and killed a man at a car wash last year.

Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when two suspects got out of a white Kia Sorenta that was parked in the bay next to Thompson, stood at the entrance and exit of the bay and began shooting at Thompson with Draco style shortened rifles.

Surveillance video shows the suspects firing multiple rounds at Thompson and driving off.

Thompson was pronounced dead at Regional One.

The two suspects fled the area in the white Kia Sorenta with rust damage on the roof and hood.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.