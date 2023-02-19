Tunica, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after a man was killed in Tunica, Mississippi on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call on the 1000 block of Kirby Estates and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified as Davao Love Thomas.

The Tunica County Coroner made the scene and pronounced Thomas dead at the location.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a witness identified the suspects as Korea T. McKay and Jefferey Pickett in Thomas’ shooting. The suspects were described as driving away from the incident in a pickup truck with the MS tag TN1 1399.

In a press release, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said: “If anyone is caught with Korea McKay in their home or vehicle, that individual will be charged with aiding and abetting. We are urging the community to please come forward if you have any information in reference to this incident.”

Photo provided by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400 or the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411.