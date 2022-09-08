MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men accused of making terroristic threats against specific events in the city.

According to police, the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, posted the threats on social media.

The threats were made the same day as Wednesday’s mass shooting rampage across the city. However, police have not said that there is a connection between the two events.

MPD released photos of the suspects on social media.



(Photos provided by Memphis Police)

If you have information that can help investigators identify them, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.