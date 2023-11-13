MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for two men they say are persons of interest after a shooting on I-40 earlier this month.

On November 4 around 8:25 p.m., officers responded to an interstate shooting on I-40 East and Covington Pike where the victim’s vehicle was disabled after being shot at multiple times.

MPD says the two men were in a black lifted truck and also were caught on video surveillance at a gas station before the shooting.

The video shows the men getting out of the black truck, going into the store, and walking out of the store. Video footage also showed the men waiting for the victims to drive off of the lot before following them.

(Photo Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.