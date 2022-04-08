MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who they say stole more than $6,000 worth of cigarettes from a store in Midtown.

The burglary happened at the Midtown Mini Market on McLean Boulevard at 5:45 Thursday morning.

Memphis Police say one of the suspects forced the doors open, entered the business and took approximately $6,238 worth of cigarettes. Another man assisted with loading the stolen merchandise into a vehicle.

Surveillance video also shows the first suspect taking an undetermined amount of cash out of the register.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.