MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two men were robbed at gunpoint outside a grocery store in the Berclair area, and now they need help finding the men responsible.

Surveillance video released by the Memphis Police Department shows two men jumping out of a vehicle with guns and running up to the two victims.

We spoke with one of the victims Tuesday. He did not want to be identified but said he goes to the Carniceria Gallegos grocery store in Berclair all the time and has never felt unsafe until now.

“They don’t take long to do this, five seconds,” he said.

The victim said he just went to pick up some dinner with a friend when it all happened.

According to court documents, four suspects were in the car that pulled up to the victims. Two got out and pointed guns at them.

The victim told us the suspects reached into his pockets, took his wallet, and did the same to his friend. Police said they got away with $900 cash.

The victim told us he and his friend tried to chase down the suspects but could not catch up.

Police said the getaway car was a gray Infiniti G37 with Alabama plates reading YLG572.

“Maybe they need to put some security or something to be safe,” the victim said.

Police said the suspects may be responsible for other nearby robberies in the Tillman Station area. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.