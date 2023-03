MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two men robbed a T-Mobile store at gunpoint in North Memphis on Saturday.

At approximately 2:36 P.M., the suspects entered the store and pointed handguns at the employees, demanding money from the business according to Memphis Police.

The video shows both suspects wearing black hoodies and black masks.

No arrests have been made, but this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.