MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were sent to the hospital on Friday after an argument turned violent.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Simmental Hill in the Raleigh neighborhood shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday.

MPD said they found two men, a 20-year-old in critical condition and an 18-year-old in non-critical condition. They were both transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police said that both men knew each other and that they were involved in an argument.

