MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men are jail after police say they carjacked two people at a Raleigh gas station.

On January 31, two victims told Memphis Police that two men armed with a pistol and an assault rifle assaulted them and demanded their vehicle at a gas station in the 2500 block of Covington Pike.

One of the victims told police one of the men opened the passenger door and told them to get out of the car. While the victim was getting out, the suspect asked where the keys were and struck them with the gun.

The second victim was standing near the gas tank when the other suspect hit the side of their body with his gun and demanded the keys.

Both men got into the car and drove off, followed by a light gray vehicle.

Investigators developed Charles Metcalf and Thais Davis as possible suspects through previously cleared cases. Both men have been charged with carjacking, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

This arrest comes after Metcalf admitted to being involved in six other carjackings and being in possession of the stolen handgun earlier this month.

Both men are currently in jail for unrelated carjacking and robbery charges. They are expected to appear in court on March 17.