WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two suspects in a shooting death in West Memphis have been arrested and charged with capital murder and other offenses.

Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 18, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday, according to jail records.

City officials said the men are charged in connection with the June 21 death of Chartarious Jones, who was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head in the 1600 block of East Barton and pronounced dead at the scene.

Besides the capital murder charges, both are charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, residential burglary, theft of property, and terroristic acts.

West Memphis Police say a third suspect involved in the homicide is still at large. Investigators said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

If you have any information about this case, contact the West Memphis Police Department.