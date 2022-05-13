MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested after police say the were involved in the homicide of a man in Southeast Shelby County last week.

On May 5, Shelby County officers found 25-year-old Malik Smith shot to death inside a residence on Quail Crest Lane off of Holmes Road.

Deputies say Phillip Jones, 34, and Jeremiah Chalmers, 26, are responsible for his murder.

Jones is being charged with second degree murder, possession of controlled substance and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.

Chalmers was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of a controlled substance.