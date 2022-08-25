MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another man has been arrested in the human trafficking operation that lead to a DeSoto County deputy shooting a man in Olive Branch earlier this month.

According to the Misisssippi Department of Public Safety, 62-year-old John Edward Massengill of Baldwyn, Mississippi, was arrested August 18.

Massengill was reportedly arrested during an undercover human trafficking operation in Olive Branch. The Missisippi Department of Public Safety says Massengill has been charged with human trafficking of a minor and child exploitation.

Massengill’s bond has been set at $200,000.

Another suspect, 26-year-old Darielle Sparks of Marion, Arkansas, was also arrested.

During his arrest, Sparks reportedly tried to run over a DeSoto County deputy at a car wash on Bethel Road near 178. The deputy shot Sparks in the shoulder.

Officials say no deputies were injured during the incident.

Sparks has been charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond has been set at $850,000.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says four victims of human trafficking were identified during the operation.

“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking,” Commissioner Sean Tindell said in a statement. “Great job to all who had a hand in this operation!”