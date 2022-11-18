MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two top Memphis Shelby County Schools leaders are leaving following an internal investigation.

MSCS confirmed Friday that Dr. Yolanda Martin, the district’s chief of human resources, has resigned just a month after she was placed on paid administrative leave.

The district also confirmed that MSCS Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Barker will retire, just two months after he was placed on paid leave.

However, the district said the investigations did not find evidence of any wrongdoing against either Martin or Barker.

“Dr. Barker’s responsibilities will be absorbed through the executive cabinet as a part of our continued efforts to maximize efficiencies,” MSCS said in a release. “(Martin’s) support and leadership will not soon be forgotten, and we wish her well with her next opportunity and beyond.”

The shakeups come just months after former superintendent Dr. Joris Ray resigned.