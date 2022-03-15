MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men who were set for trial on Monday have entered guilty pleas in the shooting death of a 54-year-old man outside a motel on Sycamore View in December 2020.



Joshua Black, 23 and Daron Clayborne, 21 were charged with second-degree murder.



According to the District Attorney’s Office, Jimmy Moore was killed shortly after midnight on December 8, 2020 while he was smoking a cigarette outside the American Best Value Inn and Suites on the 1500 block of Sycamore View.

According to investigators, the two defendants attacked Moore, striking him on the head with an undetermined object and then went through his pockets. Investigators said that during the robbery, one of the suspects shot Moore in the stomach.



Moore was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.



Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage and found a white Ford Taurus with temporary tags driving away from the scene. Sheriff’s deputies located the car at a home in Raleigh and arrested Black. Clayborne was later arrested later at a different location.



Joshua Black and Daron Clayborne both pled guilty to second-degree murder charges and were sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

