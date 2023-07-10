MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis men have been jailed in Nashville after police say they stole a new Mercedes and took officers on a 120 mph pursuit Sunday night.

Christopher Chapman, 22, and Terrance Newsom, 25 are charged with stealing the Mercedes, which was left idling at the front door of a hotel on Royal Parkway. Officers attempted to use a spike strip to disable the vehicle prior to the pursuit but were unsuccessful.

A Nashville Police Department helicopter tracked the car, which traveled over 120 mph into South Nashville. Chapman pulled into Elm Hill Pike apartment complex, after which he and Newsom abandoned the car and tried to run away, according to a news release from Nashville Metro Police.

Additional South Precinct officers and Vehicle Crimes detectives were called to the area. After a lengthy foot pursuit, both men were apprehended.

Chapman is charged with felony theft, evading police and reckless driving. His bond is set at $35,000. Nashville Police said he is on probation in Shelby County.

Newsom is being held on charges of felony theft and evading with his bond set to $26,000.