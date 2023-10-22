MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Memphis on Saturday, according to Memphis Police.

Police say that just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a Chevrolet Impala going northbound on South Third Street made a U-turn and was struck by a Ford Mustang going southbound.

The driver and passenger in the Chevy Impala were both pronounced dead on the scene, reports say.

One of the victims was identified by police as Andre Garner. The other victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.