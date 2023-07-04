MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating after two people were fatally shot in Bolivar early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Johnson Street.

No information about the events leading up to the shooting have been released, but TBI is working with the Bolivar Police Department on the investigation.

Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic posted the following statement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

“Our community has been struck once again by an act of senseless violence. Early this morning, the lives of young men were taken way too soon while leaving countless others in mourning.

We will work diligently in our pursuit of justice for the families of these young men.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy. We mourn as a community with you and pray for peace and strength in the days and weeks ahead.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email tips to TBI@tn.gov.