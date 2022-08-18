MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Police say the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m.

Memphis Police say a man took the two children from their mother. Police say both children and their mother were later found safe.

Police say this kidnapping is domestic in nature, and that the victims know the suspect.

Memphis Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. Officers are still searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue.