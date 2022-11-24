MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday night.

A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines.

Police say it happened just before midnight.

Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in critical condition.

Bullets shattered the front door while also piercing the front window, the garage door, and the family vehicle on the side and in the rear.

Police say they also recovered a stolen weapon from the scene.

After hearing the rapid succession of gunfire, two women we spoke with wanted to come by for themselves to check on things. Sadly, what they discovered was devastation on full display.

Pieces of crime scene tape and latex gloves worn by first responders are reminders that those inside the home, which sits in front of a nearby middle school, were confronted by those on a dangerous mission with even more children in harms way.

One of the women we spoke to told us there are several children at the home between the ages of 17 and 1 years old.

Police are still looking for information in this case. If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.