MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries.

Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.