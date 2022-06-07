MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a pair of Millington inmates on the run.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms two inmates walked away from the FCI Memphis Satellite Camp on monday.

Officers from several agencies are looking for 40-year-old Alex Robinson and 35-year-old Deshaun Ray.

Authorities say they discovered the two missing around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Robinson was sentenced to a 180-month sentence on drug charges. He is described as 6-foot01, weighing 200 pounds.

Ray was sentenced to a 180-month sentence on gun charges. He is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 162 pounds.

The Federal Correctional Institution is located in Millington and currently only houses 100 male offenders.

Police are urging anyone who has any information to call law enforcement immediately.