MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured and another dead after a shooting in Parkway Village on Saturday.

Police arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Sarabee Lane and found three people injured. The third victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The two remaining victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect is known to one of the victims, and police are now investigating. Police said there was also a fourth victim involved, but they were not injured.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.